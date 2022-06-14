NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There is a push to get Nashville to clean up its act. The Nashville Department of Transportation met with Mayor Cooper Tuesday to discuss their latest clean-up efforts, which appear to be working.

Since January, crews have removed over 455 tons of litter and debris. The city has received more than 2,000 litter reports over the last year and 5,300 reports of illegal dumping, according to NDOT. The litter program has cut down complaints by nearly half since April.

While the city is making efforts, others are taking matters into their own hands.

“I’ve been a lover of the outdoors for a long time and it makes me so sad to see beautiful places trashed,” Tim Berberich told News 2.

Berberich decided to do something about it in his East Nashville neighborhood.

“I love East Nashville and I got so tired of walking my dog through glass and trash on the street and thinking about the kids that are running around, things like that, so I was like I’m going to do something about it, I’m sick of it,” he explained.

He bought a trash grabber and got to work cleaning the streets. “Right here on Maine is usually a pretty bad one, but also Shelby Ave is typically really trashy. East Trinity and Shelby Bottoms, I’ve gone there and picked up so many balloons, shards of glass. It’s everywhere.”

Berberich soon called on the community to pitch in, starting the East Nashville Cleaning Crew Facebook page.

“Somebody suggested doing Nashville as a whole and I was like I don’t have the time or resources to handle all of that, I can barely handle East Nashville.”

Through the page, Berberich organizes group clean-ups, saying everyone together can make a difference. “If everyone picks up one piece of trash when they are walking down the street, there’s thousands of people, it would be a lot cleaner.”

The next organized clean-up through the East Nashville Cleaning Crew will be on Shelby Avenue on June 25th.