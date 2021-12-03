Pursuit ends with crash on Trinity Lane; Driver sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A police pursuit ended with a crash and the driver fleeing from the wreckage on Trinity Lane early Friday morning.

The pursuit began along Interstate 40 and ended with the suspect vehicle crashing at the Trinity Lane exit off I-24 around 3:45 a.m.

The driver exited at Trinity Lane, drove across all lanes of traffic and crashed into a tree line near a bridge. The driver was then seen by officers jumping from the truck just after the crash.

Deputies with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Metro police are scouring the area for the driver. It is not known why officers were pursuing the vehicle.

No additional information was immediately released.