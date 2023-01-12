NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An artist sanctuary unlike any other could be coming to Nashville, but first, community members will have an opportunity to weigh in on the idea Thursday evening.

News 2 spoke with Stacie Flood-Popp, the creative mind behind this project, ahead of the public meeting.

“I’ve always had this dream that all artists can coexist together in one place,” said Flood-Popp.

Eight years ago, she came up with the idea of building an artist sanctuary — a place where artists with decades of work can create alongside young, budding artists learning their crafts.

“I always believe that we never stop learning, so this can be a place where everybody can learn from each other,” Flood-Popp explained. “Whether you are one of the top artists in Nashville, or in the world, you can still learn from a beginning artist.”

However, Flood-Popp had one obstacle: she needed the perfect space, so she spent years searching, until she found acreage at 6842 Highway 70 South, where West Meade meets Bellevue.

(Courtesy: RaganSmith Civil Engineering) (Courtesy: RaganSmith Civil Engineering)

“Through several different lands, we stumbled across this one,” she recalled. “I was, like, ‘this is it. This is what I see in my mind.'”

Flood-Popp wants the space to be open to the outdoors, allowing artists to pull inspiration from nature.

“Having nature around is so beautiful and inspiring by itself,” said Flood-Popp. “I feel as though I can play more, that some of my childlike impulses come back in to my work.”

“When she brought this to me, I was absolutely elated. I thought this was a wonderful thing to do,” said Jacob Tippets, a commercial agent with Partners Real Estate who has been helping Flood-Popp’s dream come true.

Flood-Popp and Tippets call the artist sanctuary “The Radicle Project,” named after the part of a plant’s embryo that creates the root. They both hope the sanctuary will one day take root and add true cultural value to Music City.

“This is a legacy project for the community, so it is not a general focus to get rich of this. That is not what this is at all,” Tippets added.

“I also want to really highlight Nashville artists. We have a flourishing art scene here in Nashville that is kinda hidden and somewhat unseen.”

Metro Councilman Thom Druffel, who represents District 23, shared the following statement about the artist sanctuary with News 2:

“Our preliminary look at The Radicle project shows some great promise! It provides a unique venue working around the environment with an artist sanctuary. I am excited exploring the opportunity for The Radicle and getting community feedback. Early feedback has been very positive.”

If you would like to learn more about The Radicle Project, as well as share your own ideas for it, the public meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Brook Hollow Baptist Church.