NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s New Year’s resolution time as we head into 2024, but before setting goals, many people want to know what’s in store for them, so they’re turning to psychics to have a better vision of what’s to come.

“The spiritual community here is definitely growing,” said Mystic Storm, the owner of Mystic Storm Botanica, a metaphysical shop in South Nashville. “I think COVID, the pandemic, a lot of people had time to rest and sit still and figure out like, ‘Hey, this might not be the route I want to take my life, or maybe there’s something more,’ so I would definitely say those turn of events forced people to go within more.”

Storm said business booms in particular around the new year, with her clientele growing by 40% this year. Her services include readings, coaching, astrology, energy healings, and more. So, when people have a seat in the chair what are they looking to find out?

“We have New Year’s resolutions, so a lot of people are thinking about what changes do I need to make, how can I be a better person, what do I need to work on, how do I fix my love life. Love is always a big thing for people – love, career, health,” said Storm.

The market size of the psychic services industry in the United States increased considerably between 2011 and 2021. According to market data reported by Statista, starting from a value of $ 1.9 billion in 2011, the market size of the psychic service industry reached over $2 billion for the first time in 2019 and became even more valuable in 2022, but it’s no surprise there are skeptics of the industry.

“It definitely is, especially, like your expectations of it. We’re not mind readers,” said Storm.

Whether you’re a believer in psychic services or not, for Storm, it’s about helping people make the best decisions possible for themselves.

“It’s hurtful, it’s painful, and a lot of times I catch people around that time where it is painful and they feel like they can’t go on, or they don’t know what to do, and I give them that sense of encouragement, guidance, like a lighthouse,” said Storm.