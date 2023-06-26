NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The prosecution rested its case Monday in the trial for a man accused in a double murder outside of an East Nashville bar.

Horace Williamson III is accused in the 2018 robbery and deadly shooting outside Cobra Bar that claimed the lives of 33-year-old Brandon Teal and 30-year-old Jaime Sarrantonio.

Never before seen surveillance video from before and after the killings that the prosecution said connects Williamson to the case was shown to the jury Monday, including video from a gas station.

Investigators said the video from the gas station shows Williamson in a stolen Chevrolet Cruz that was allegedly used in the Cobra Bar crimes. Investigators said one of the victim’s credit cards was used that day.

Investigators also showed a side-by-side still shot pointing to the similarities in clothing to the suspect in the Cobra crimes. However, the majority of the evidence presented pointed to Demontrey Logsdon, who the prosecution said is the shooter, while claiming Williamson robbed the victims, assaulted two of the women and drove the getaway car. Investigators said cell phone data puts Logsdon near the Cobra Bar during the crime, while Williamson’s location services were turned off.

“I don’t know where Mr. Williamson was. He could have been at the Cobra Bar; he may not have been at the Cobra Bar,” Digital Forensic Analysts expert Chad Gish told the jury.

Williamson’s attorney Mike Fremman remained adamant that the state hasn’t provided proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

“All through his testimony two or three times, Special Agent Ashworth said, ‘That’s Horace Williamson; that’s Horace Williamson,’ but when pressed on it, he admitted we don’t really know that,” Freeman explained to Judge Khadija Babb.

Deputy District Attorney General Roger Moore argued, “The crimes have been proven beyond a reasonable doubt, both by the video evidence and the testimony of the surviving witnesses throughout the course of this, obviously the key issue is identity and the identity as Mr. Williamson as one of the perpetrators of this incident can be proven by circumstantial evidence.”

One of the strongest pieces of evidence from the prosecution’s expert testimony said Williamson’s fingerprints were on one of the victim’s stolen phones.

Freeman said he likely won’t call any witnesses Tuesday, but that remains to be seen come Tuesday morning. Closing arguments will follow before deliberations begin.