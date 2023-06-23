NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At 119 years old, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is one of the oldest racetracks in America. A proposed deal would renovate it and possibly bring back NASCAR, but not everyone is on board.

“If we don’t move forward with this deal, we are going to have to property taxpayers to have to fund the upgrades necessary here. because the Metro charter requires that we have auto racing at the Fairgrounds,” Metro District 10 Councilman Zach Young said.

Mayor John Cooper proposed a long-term partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) to renovate, lease, manage and operate the speedway. This proposal would shift the $40 million in renovation costs to BMS.

NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip showed his support for the proposal. During his illustrious career, he won many races at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

“This racetrack is the best racetrack in the country and I’ll tell you why: they always told me, if you win here you can win everywhere,” Waltrip said.

Some of the highest priority safety improvements included construction of new fencing, a 20-foot sound mitigating barrier wall, structural and cosmetic improvements to the grandstands, and new state of the art scoreboard.

There are some Nashville groups who believe this project will haunt the city for years to come. Among them is Neighbors Opposing Track Expansion (NOTE), who have many members that live in the neighborhoods that surround the speedway.

Heidi Basgal-Favorite started NOTE to bring awareness of the proposal and gain support. She said they love their community and do not want metro council to approve the proposal.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“My husband and I have lived in the neighborhood for two decades, and we appreciate this historic piece of the Fairgrounds,” Basgal-Favorite said. “What is proposed, is a dramatic expansion of use and a risk of city funding.”

This proposal now moves forward to the next Metro Council meeting that’s set for Thursday, July 6, at the Historic Metro Courthouse.