NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Immerse yourself in a breathtaking beach sunset, and with a click of a button, you’re one with the wilderness. A brand new state-of-the-art production space “Vū Studios,” located off of Centennial Boulevard, is ready to take you wherever you’d like to go without ever leaving the comfort of our city.

“We think there’s a major opportunity, and we think it’s right here in Nashville,” said Tim Moore, CEO of Vū Technologies, who had his sights set on Music City for a while now. “Having a great workforce that Nashville has is so attractive for us.”

Getting crews back to work is how this entire virtual studio concept came to be after Moore’s production company based in Tampa took a hit during the pandemic.

“We couldn’t travel anymore, and 80% of our clients were out of the market,” Moore explained.

He found a way to bring the locations to his clients.

“Being able to have these virtual locations where you can go from the mountains to the beach, to the lake, to overseas all in the same day really cuts down on the budget,” said Moore.

It allowed for work to continue in a controlled setting. The technology is called virtual production.

“Which is essentially being able to shoot photo-realistic backgrounds but all on LED screens in a virtual environment,” he said.

Those images are displayed on a 120 feet long, 20 feet tall screen in a 16,000 square feet studio. Crews dress the set but never go on location.

“You can take the sun and put it wherever you want. You can take the trees and move them around,” Moore said.

Everything can be manipulated.

The magic of this is it’s difficult for your eye to determine where reality ends and virtual starts.

“The most exciting thing is watching people try to find where the transition line is,” Moore said. “If you watch it on TV and you can’t tell, then we’ve done our job.”

Their work catching the attention of big-name clients.

“We’ve had the chance to work with Tom Cruise, Disney, Apple, Mercedes Benz,” Moore said.

And Nashville has no shortage of their own A-listers. In order to make this concept work, Moore hopes to cultivate talent from within the community.

“We’re partnering with the local universities to help teach them this technology,” Moore said.

They hope to inspire another generation of young creators to see the world from their own backyard.

“The only limitation is the mind,” Moore said. “I’m excited to see how the city of Nashville pushes this technology forward.”

The production company is hiring. For more information, CLICK HERE.