NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville woman will be serving a six year sentence after being rearrested on unrelated charges.

Davidson County Judge Steve Dozier told News 2 Jayona Brown’s probation has been revoked.

The 21-year-old was convicted of vehicular homicide in 2019 following the death of Metro Police Officer John Anderson.

Brown was 17 years old when the crash happened July 4, 2019. She was sentenced to six years in prison and six years of probation. She was released on probation last year.

In April, she was arrested and charged with felony theft in connection to a shoplifting case at the Mall at Green Hills.

Judge Dozier said she will serve out the rest of her original six year probation at the women’s prison in Nashville.

Meanwhile, she faces additional charges that could add to that sentence later this year.

Since Brown was released, she has accumulated a lengthy criminal record. In addition to the theft charge she also faces drug and probation violation charges.