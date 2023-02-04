NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Prince’s Hot Chicken will be expanding its enterprise soon with two new locations in Music City, which would mark a total of six locations for customers to enjoy its famous deliciously spicy dish.

“It’s important to remember how this brand started and is today; not as Nashville Hot Chicken,” said Katrina Ware, event planning manager at Prince’s. She continued, “Practice correcting those who proceed to say Nashville to describe hot chicken without saying Prince’s Hot Chicken first… and we begin to tell a story that lives forever.”

It’s a story that’s well-known in the Nashville area. Prince’s Hot Chicken was born from a woman’s revenge. A woman, who was mad at Thorton Prince, wanted to get back at him for allegedly having an affair, by making him eat super, spicy chicken. It’s a tale current owner and descendant, Andre Prince-Jeffries tells often.

“They had no idea where this was going, but it’s the result out of revenge. This is a reactive, emotional reactive,” she told News 2. “So, I give credit to him, for liking his supposed punishment, but he carried it on. It didn’t just stop there at that moment, he continued it, and he wanted more of his punishment.”

Prince’s claims fame as the first hot chicken place in the world, making it “THE original.” Prince’s opened its first brick and mortar in the 1930s.

“When customers see Prince’s Hot Chicken, they see a history to which they and their families are a part of or are creating a new tradition. What’s unique in this tradition, no matter how old or new to them, is its abundance of local love, originality, consistency and family history,” said Ware.

The taste of hot chicken has become irresistible to so many all over the world, with dozens of hot chicken restaurants vying for customers in the Nashville area.

Many of them hoping to earn popularity during Nashville’s Hot Chicken Week, which wraps up February 5th. It’s the 7th year for the annual event in which participating restaurants, like Prince’s, offer up a deal on entrees. Customers are then encouraged to vote for their favorite.

With the added competition, Ware said, “Our taste is our brand in which cannot be duplicated. Our generational and new customers love that aspect and keeps them coming back for that unique taste.”

A unique taste that even more people will be able to enjoy as Prince’s Hot Chicken recently opened a fourth location in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“Our menu of heat and savory speaks for itself in each bite. But the customers must be present to take the bite. We appreciate seeing great-grand parents walk in with their children, grandchildren and now great grandchildren. We appreciate them bringing us to their table,” said Ware.

Prince’s Hot Chicken is working to open two more locations in Nashville, but Ware only said, “Further details will be released upon opening.”

Meanwhile, folks curious about the original taste of hot chicken can visit these four locations: