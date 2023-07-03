MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Murfreesboro Police Department and a Vanderbilt University Medical Center surgeon are urging drivers to be careful after recent motorcyclist crashes.

“These are horrific crashes. They are horrific in the sense that these two motorcycle riders are fighting for their lives; they were in critical condition on the scene and both had to be airlifted to the hospital because their injuries were that severe,” said Murfreesboro Police Department Spokesperson Larry Flowers.

Police are encouraging drivers to look twice for motorcycles after two “near-fatal” wrecks two days apart.

“Drivers who are trying to cross have to be extremely careful,” Flowers said. “A simple second of looking twice for motorcycles could make a difference between life or death, and in this situation, we had two near-fatal crashes.”

Over the weekend, police responded to a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Armstrong Valley Road. According to police, a 16-year-old driver was at a stop sign and drove into the path of a motorcycle as she attempted to cross the road.

“She was stopped at the stop sign, and I think she was obstructed by a vehicle. So, she kind of inched out to try to see around her, and when she thought the coast was clear, she crossed and collided with that motorcyclist,” Flowers explained.

Then, two days later at the intersection of Westin Boulevard and New Salem Highway, Murfreesboro police said a 29-year-old driver failed to yield to a motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to crash into the SUV.

Both motorcycle riders were wearing a Department of Transportation-approved helmet.

“Motorcycle crashes happen much more frequently in the summer months. We’ve looked at our own data, and we’ve seen that right around the time it gets to be a high of 70 degrees until it drops back below that later in the year, our number of motorcycle crashes increased substantially,” explained Dr. Robel Beyene, a trauma surgeon with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Over the past two years, Murfreesboro police have responded to more than 100 motorcycle crashes. In 2022, 71 crashes and one fatal accident were reported. So far this year, the department has seen 29 crashes.

Dr. Beyene treats patients from all across Tennessee and often sees a common trend when it comes to motorcycle crashes.

“We see all the injuries that are possible, from minor scrapes and cuts and bruises and burns, to much bigger injuries including extremity fractures, which are probably the most common injuries that we see with motorcycle crashes,” said Dr. Beyene. “Then at the far end, mortalities from primarily head injuries, about half of the mortalities from motorcycle crashes come from traumatic brain injuries.”

Dr. Beyene stressed the importance of wearing the proper helmet while riding.

“Encouraging drivers to just be aware, look twice for those motorcycles, and then hopefully we can prevent another accident,” said Flowers.