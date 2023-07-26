NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Get ready! The third annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is returning next weekend, bringing three days of racing and music to downtown Nashville.

The 2.17 mile, 11-turn course includes the Nissan Stadium campus and Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, officials said. Parts of those areas are closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 27 while crews build the track.

Organizers offered the following description of the festival:

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is a three-day premier festival of racing and music from Aug. 4-6 featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series and Stadium SUPER Trucks. Ticket Packages, Clubs and Suites are now available to watch the best INDYCAR drivers race for the Big Machine Music City Cup. Fans can choose their optimal grandstand seat to watch as the drivers compete in the 80-lap, 2.1-mile, 11-turn course which races around Nissan Stadium, over the Cumberland River, and curves around downtown Nashville. The adrenaline-fueled event will feature live music each day and culminate with a headline concert on Friday and Saturday nights.

Officials said the event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4; 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5; and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

With the Music City Grand Prix just over a week away, fans are encouraged to plan in advance and get their tickets — which are digital — while they last.

Even though three-day tickets and premium packages offer the “greatest value and access to all on-track activities featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and concerts each night,” all single-day tickets include free admission to the concert on the coinciding day, according to organizers. You can also purchase other premium hospitality options by calling 615-270-8705 or emailing tickets@musiccitygp.com.

Meanwhile, officials remind fans they must follow the Nissan Stadium rules and regulations, including the clear bag policy. For a complete list of frequently asked questions involving ticketing and race weekend policies, follow this link. To check out the map of the track, click here.