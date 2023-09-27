NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -— An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was injured in a shooting late Tuesday night just south of downtown Nashville.

The shooting happened at approximately 10 p.m. on Lewis Street off Murfreesboro Pike on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Investigators said officers went sent to the scene to initially respond to a shots fired call. However, when first responders arrived, they located the woman who had been shot.

Metro police said the woman was pregnant and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. The extent of the woman’s injuries remains unknown.

No arrests have been made at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

Additional details surrounding the incident were not immediately released.