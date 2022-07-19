NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An East Nashville family is pleading for a crackdown on speeding drivers after a bad accident off Gallatin Pike sent a mother and three of her daughters to the hospital.

Abbey Dailey is now recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a traumatic brain injury.

News 2 spoke with her husband, Brian, who said his wife was in the middle lane near the Sonic off Gallatin Pike when a car slammed into her head-on. He said she went unconscious and their oldest daughter called for help.

“When my oldest, who’s ten years old, called me crying, she was worried most about her mom,” Dailey said.

Abbey is also 21 weeks pregnant. Brian said miraculously, the baby is okay.

However, he said all of this could have been avoided, as the driver that hit his family was going 10 miles over the speed limit.

“It’s a thing we’ve known about and talked about for a long time, and the danger of taking a drive on Gallatin [Pike] in particular and the lack of enforcement,” Dailey said. “It feels like we are taking our life in our own hands. And we have four girls, and she’s pregnant, and it just feels very dangerous to be out on the road.”

“Gallatin Pike is the third most dangerous pike here in Nashville,” said Emily Benedict, the Metro Council District 7 representative. “We have seven pikes; five of them are very dangerous.”

Benedict said the director of Nashville Department of Transportation met with the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee today to discuss a resolution that will be brought forward this August called Vision Zero Action Plan. Benedict said this is a new way to think about traffic safety in East Nashville and receive federal dollars.

“We have not made the investments; there have not been enough budget in the past for investments to be made as broadly as we need them to be made and, with this growth we’ve seen in the last ten years, we’ve not been able to keep up with the needs on the road,” Benedict said.

Dailey said this is his cry for help, that he was “terrified” for his family.

“I don’t know what kind of long-term damage my wife could of have,” he said. “It looks like she is going to be ok, she’s going to recover, but it will take months, and we will have to establish what the new normal looks like for our family after this.”