NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Predators are back in business Tuesday night after millions of gallons of water poured through Bridgestone Arena over the holiday weekend.

Sean Henry, Predators CEO and President, said the major water main break forced two games to be rescheduled.

Henry said the elevators are really the only devices that may be down Tuesday night in the arena because every single electrical system will need to be replaced, cleaned, or dried out.

During a tour inside the arena Tuesday News 2 was shown the video control room where corrosion is a concern. For Tuesday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, a temporary TV studio will be running the score board.

Fans also may see holes punched through the walls to help air flow circulate.

Henry said even though this was a devastating incident the day after Thanksgiving, he sees the response as a win.

“This tragedy is a pretty small tragedy. No one was hurt, we lost some money, some equipment, but when you looked at what happened and how fast people responded to this, especially from Metro Water, this thing was shut off around 7-7:15 the Friday after thanksgiving,” Henry said.

Metro Water told News 2 the water main break could have been caused by a number of factors, from temperature inversions, droughts, or ground shifts.