NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a convicted felon early Friday morning for his involvement in a shooting Monday evening at an East Nashville gas station.

The shooting happened just after 5:35 p.m. at the Shell Station in the 100 block of Shelby Avenue.

Detectives said a man, now identified as 23-year-old Alexander Kelley, shot another man in the groin.

Police said Kelley got into an argument with the victim at the gas pumps. Kelley then shot at a car and one of those bullets hit the victim in the lower torso. The injury is not believed to be life threatening.

Kelley fled the scene after the shooting.

As soon as police received word of the shooting, the case was assigned to the MNPD’s Precision Policing tenant, a team of officers who focus primarily on violent offenders.

“The suspect we arrested randomly fired shots at the vehicle as it was leaving, all because of a silly altercation at the gas pumps,” said MNPD spokesperson Kris Mumford.

Because of where this happened, when this happened, and the brazen way it happened, police assigned the case to the Precision Policing team.

“It absolutely makes the city so much safer in order to locate a person willing to, over an argument at a gas pump, fire a weapon and hit an innocent victim. We absolutely need to focus on these dangerous individuals and again, a convicted felon who should not have had a gun in the first place,” Mumford said.

Detectives developed intel that Kelley was staying at a fashionable residence on Fern Avenue. At around 4:30 a.m. Friday, officers moved in and took Kelley into custody.

Police told News 2 at the time of the raid, 10 people were inside the home. Officers also seized multiple guns and close to a pound of marijuana.

“Chief Drake introduced precision policing when he became the chief of police. Simply put, it is focusing on criminals, focusing on violent offenders. Those who go into neighborhoods on Shelby and get into a gun fight or Fern Avenue and rent a place and intro guns and weapons…so it is precision policing, so these detectives are doing outstanding work finding where they are, identifying them first of all, and locating them and taking them into custody,” Mumford said.

The operation also paid dividends for law enforcement in Rutherford County.

According to Metro police, one of the men inside the Fern Avenue home was 28-year-old Jarron Moore, wanted out of Rutherford County on Aggravated Assault Warrants.

The guns are being analyzed to see if they have been used in any crimes.

Kelley has been charged with felon in possession of a handgun, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is in the Metro Jail under a $50,000 bond.