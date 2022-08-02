NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators remained on the scene of a fatal stabbing on Hickorydale Drive hours after the call. According to police, John Donaldson stole his mother’s car after fatally stabbing her and injuring his sister-in-law at the Highland on Briley complex and then drove to his brother’s home on Hickorydale Drive.

That’s where they say Donaldson kicked in the side door of the family’s duplex before fatally attacking his sister-in-law, 32-year-old Jasmine Donaldson with a knife in the bathroom.

Police say her 7-year-old daughter was in the home at the time and fortunately wasn’t physically harmed.

Jasmine’s husband told News 2 that he had just left the house shortly before his brother’s rampage.

The owner of the duplex said the family has lived in the duplex for several years, calling the news devastating.

“Just nice people, that’s all I know. She’s in school and she’s working, she’s working on her doctorate. He’s a barber and I say they’ve been living here about three years. That’s very shocking news and you know I’m speechless,” said Thaddeus Jarrett.

Neighbors told News 2 that they are praying for the family, especially for the children in this tragedy.

“I mean it’s sad, it really is, especially for the children. All I can do is pray for the family, pray for the children, make sure that they can overcome this cause it’s damaging. There’s not really a whole lot you can do if he’s intending on doing anymore damage, he will. You know the only thing we can do is pray, you know the lord is in control of everything,” said neighbor, Elisa Shelton.

Neighbors also told News 2 they are relieved to hear Donaldson is now in custody.