NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 40 remains closed after a loaded commercial vehicle hit an overpass early Sunday morning.

The incident took place at approximately 9:18 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14 in the westbound lanes of I-40 at mile marker 213, which is near the Elm Pike bridge.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the lanes were closed after a loaded commercial vehicle struck an overpass in the area.

THP said motorists should expect “an extended closure.” No injuries were reported, authorities said.

Additional details regarding the incident were not immediately released.