NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 40 remained closed Wednesday morning after a dump truck hit the Elm Hill Pike Bridge.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 at Elm Hill Pike.

According to crews on scene, the dump truck was in a work zone area traveling with its bed up when it hit the Elm Hill Pike Bridge.

Crews say the dump truck flipped over but the driver was not injured. Bridge inspectors say the Elm Hill Pike Bridge sustained minimal damage during the incident.

Officials on scene say they are hoping to reopen all lanes of I-40 by at least 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.