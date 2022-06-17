NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 24 was closed early Friday morning due to a pedestrian crash in the eastbound lanes.

According to Metro Nashville Police, a male attempted to cross the interstate. He reportedly came from the I-24 West side, and is believed to have crossed the grassy median, then tried to cross the I-24 East side. During the process, police said he was struck by a black SUV that pulled over.

Authorities reported that others stopped to render aid, and the SUV then sped off. MNPD said they believe the victim was hit at least two other times, possibly three.

The last person to strike the victim allegedly did so because she was trying to avoid those rendering aid. The woman, police said, stopped and talked to officers. She was released from the scene.

The interstate has since reopened.