NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police say they are working to identify the car burglar who shot a man outside his Nashville home early Sunday morning.

It happened at 12:10 a.m. on Colby Drive in South Nashville.

Following an investigation, police say the homeowner called 911 to report the suspect in his driveway, rummaging through his car. Then, the homeowner walked outside and told the burglar to leave — that’s when the burglar pulled a gun and fired twice.

The homeowner was struck in the leg. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and will be okay.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s. He ran away from the scene and did not take anything from the victim’s car.

Police say there has not been a pattern of vehicle break-ins in the neighborhood, but they will have extra patrols overnight in the area.

MNPD is also reminding residents to not confront suspects, but rather call the police and provide them with the best suspect information possible.