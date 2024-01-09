NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department, alongside the Medical Examiner’s Office, are working to identify the body of a man who was found Friday in a storm culvert.

Authorities reported the man was found near 5500 Charlotte Pike along a creek bed that runs next to the West Nashville precinct.

According to MNPD, the man appeared to have been dead for several days. Officials said an autopsy examination did not reveal a cause of death.

Meanwhile, the results of toxicology and other laboratory testing are pending.

The man, who remains unidentified, appeared to be in his 20s or 30s, and believed to be of Asian or American Indian descent, officials said.

“The individual was 5’7” tall, weighed approximately 130 pounds, had black hair and brown eyes. His tattoos included a full sleeve colorful floral design on his left arm, an octopus on his left thigh, and a clown face on his shin,” said Metro police.

Anyone with information about who the man could be is asked to contact West Precinct Investigations at 615-862-7385.