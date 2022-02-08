NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who reportedly looked into a 12-year-old girl’s bedroom window on three separate occasions.

According to police, a man was seen looking into the girl’s bedroom window on Pearl Street for several minutes on February 1st, 2nd, and 7th. Each incident occurred around 6 a.m. Police believe the man jumped a fence for a better vantage point.

The man left in an older model two-tone gray or tan Ford F-150 pickup truck.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.