NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 33-year-old woman is now facing felony charges after police said she swallowed illegal narcotics when she was spotted in a stolen vehicle late last month.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 27 after detectives were alerted to a stolen vehicle seen near the intersection of Clay Street and Cephas Street.

According to an arrest report, detectives were able to locate the stolen vehicle parked in an alleyway between Cephas Street and 11th Avenue North thanks to the assistance of Air One.

Authorities reported the vehicle was occupied and began to reverse from the alley as officers initiated their blue lights.

As officers took one of the occupants into custody — identified as 33-year-old Hannah Williams — she allegedly told them she “swallowed one gram of fentanyl and methamphetamine when she saw law enforcement initiate blue lights.”

An arrest report states Williams was taken to General Hospital for further evaluation.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle Williams was traveling in was confirmed to be stolen. Inside the vehicle, officers found a black box in the front passenger seat.

The black box contained: 1.1 grams of fentanyl, 1.2 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe used for smoking narcotics, according to an arrest report.

Officials said the methamphetamine was wrapped in a plastic bag and the fentanyl was wrapped in paper and labeled “fentanyl” on the packaging.

According to Metro police, Williams was in the driver’s seat of the stolen vehicle when the incident unfolded. A key fob belonging to the vehicle was found in her undergarments, authorities said.

Williams was taken into custody and faces 11 charges which include vehicle theft, possession of meth, possession of fentanyl and tampering with evidence.