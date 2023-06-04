NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just over a week after a beloved musician and school staff member was shot and killed in Bellevue, neighbors and loved ones are putting out a plea for information.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 60-year-old Rodrigo Ernesto “Ernie” Aguilar was seen arriving at his Bellevue Road home around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 27. Security footage reportedly showed him unloading his car, noticing something out of the view of security cameras, and walking towards it.

Just after 2 a.m., neighbors reported hearing shots fired. Then, at approximately 7:15 a.m., authorities said officers responded to the Slate Apartments along Highway 70 South because a person found Aguilar lying outside their apartment

One neighbor recalled walking his dog and seeing police that morning, investigating what he thought was a medical emergency.

“I just don’t expect that kind of crime to happen. Maybe some petty theft type thing I guess is more common, but something that severe?” Bellevue resident Nash Moorer said. “I mean, everybody here is incredibly friendly, so it was just very much out of the blue.”

More than a week after the crime, Moorer told News 2 he hopes authorities can solve the case soon.

“I can’t think of anything more important right now, especially for the people here. I didn’t personally know him, but I know people said he was a very good guy,” Moorer added.

On top of playing bass for Sammy Kershaw, Aguilar also served as a custodian at Bellevue Middle School.

“It’s one thing to expect that when you’re getting caught up in that, but for a nice guy like that, it’s really disturbing, especially with all these good people around here,” Moorer said.

Aguilar was laid to rest on Wednesday, May 31. Loved ones are asking anyone with information to share it with police immediately.

“This guy was a God-fearing, amazing, unbelievable person that we’re all going to miss dearly and it’s taken a piece from all of us, so if there’s anybody that has any info, please, we’re begging, just to reach out and help us out,” close friend Gary Keith Johnson II said.

You can share a tip by calling Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. You can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward for homicides and cold cases.