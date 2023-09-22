NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives are trying to identify an armed man accused of forcibly entering a woman’s apartment in Antioch last month.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, on Aug. 24, the suspect forced his way into a Hickory Club Drive apartment, where he confronted a woman inside and told her, in Spanish, “I want to talk to you.” However, the victim reportedly fled the apartment.

After reviewing video surveillance, authorities said the man — who had a handgun in his waistband — followed the woman out of the apartment and fled the scene.

The victim told officials she recognized the suspect as a friend of a friend.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

If you know the man from the above photo, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous