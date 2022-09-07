NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are asking for cell phone video that may have been recorded during a deadly exchange of gunfire at a bar in Donelson.

The shooting happened on Aug. 27 around 1:45 a.m. at Lucky’s Bar and Grill on 579 Stewarts Ferry Pike.

According to Metro police, witnesses on scene told officers that 45-year-old Christopher Johnson Jr. got into a heated argument with another man at the bar and they then exchanged gunfire.

The 39-year-old man involved in the exchange of gunfire was interviewed by homicide detectives said Johnson pulled out a gun and fired shots toward him. He claims he returned fire in self-defense.

Detectives are asking persons who may have recorded or viewed cell phone video of the shooting to please contact them at 615-862-6916 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.