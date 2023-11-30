NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 20 years after a man was found dead at a Nashville recycling center, detectives are still trying to figure out his identity.

An employee at the Rivergate Recycling Center discovered the man’s body on Dec. 11, 2003, amid a pile of cardboard that had been discarded from a dumpster, according to information entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the man died as a result of crush injuries and mechanical asphyxia. Based on the markings on the cardboard where the man was found, officials believe he was picked up while inside a dumpster at a business on Murfreesboro Road.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

While the man’s name is still unknown, police released more information about his appearance, as well as a rendering of his face, on Wednesday, Nov. 29 in hopes that someone might be able to identify him.

The man was of Hispanic descent with brown eyes, black hair, and a goatee-style black beard. Police said he was about 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighed around 150 pounds. His estimated age was somewhere between 20 and 40 years old.

When he was found, the man was wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, grey pants, black shoes, and a purple vest. Authorities said he also had on a multicolored beaded necklace with a crucifix.

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has any additional information is asked to contact the MNPD’s Cold Case Unit at 615- 862-7329 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5000.