NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a shooting suspect from last week.

Police say the suspect in question was involved in a shooting at the Shell gas station on Briarville Road Friday that left a 41-year-old victim in critical condition.

A witness inside the gas station told detectives the two people had a brief interaction before the suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and shot the victim once.

The suspect got in the passenger seat of a Chevrolet Cruze with a female driver.

Suspected getaway car (Courtesy: MNPD)

The vehicle got away northbound on Briarville Road toward Old Hickory Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.