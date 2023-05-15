NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are asking for the public’s help with finding the vehicles allegedly involved in two Nashville homicides.

Police said the murders happened Friday night and early Saturday morning, just miles apart from each other.

According to police, a black Nissan Armada has been identified as the suspect vehicle in a deadly shooting that happened Friday at 8 p.m. on Edgehill Avenue. Deshawn Talley, 21, was found on the back porch of a home after witnesses told police they heard gunfire coming from the direction of 14th Avenue South.

Investigators said Talley is not believed to have been the intended target. Police have since released surveillance pictures of the Armada allegedly involved.

Fleeing Nissan Armada Edgehill Avenue (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Fleeing Nissan Armada Edgehill Avenue (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police have also identified a Jeep Grand Cherokee as the vehicle believed to have been involved a deadly shooting that happened Saturday at around 1 a.m. in the 600 block of South 7th Street in East Nashville. Letha Hayes, 53, was reportedly an innocent bystander and was hit by gunfire after the suspects in the Jeep began shooting at two men nearby.

Grand Cherokee South 7th Street Case (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Grand Cherokee South 7th Street Case (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anyone with information on the vehicles or their occupants is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in murder cases.