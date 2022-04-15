NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for three people wanted for questioning regarding a shootout at a gas station convenience store in East Nashville.

Police say just after midnight Wednesday, one person with a mask driving a Toyota Corolla with Alabama tags pulled into the Z-Mart in the 800 block of Dickerson Pike. The driver pointed a handgun at another man with braided hair and a “Smashville” shirt inside the market.

When the masked suspect left the store after the confrontation, a man in a multicolored striped shirt is believed to have shot at him. Although no one appears to have been hit by the gunfire, police say property damage was reported.

Suspect vehicle (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Man wanted for questioning (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Man wanted for questioning (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Man wanted for questioning (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Man wanted for questioning & suspect vehicle (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The masked suspect fled on Dickerson Pike in the Toyota while the man wearing the “Smashville” shirt and another man fled in what police think is a Dodge Journey. All three of them are wanted for questioning, according to police.

Anyone with information on the men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.