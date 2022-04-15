NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for three people wanted for questioning regarding a shootout at a gas station convenience store in East Nashville.
Police say just after midnight Wednesday, one person with a mask driving a Toyota Corolla with Alabama tags pulled into the Z-Mart in the 800 block of Dickerson Pike. The driver pointed a handgun at another man with braided hair and a “Smashville” shirt inside the market.
When the masked suspect left the store after the confrontation, a man in a multicolored striped shirt is believed to have shot at him. Although no one appears to have been hit by the gunfire, police say property damage was reported.
The masked suspect fled on Dickerson Pike in the Toyota while the man wearing the “Smashville” shirt and another man fled in what police think is a Dodge Journey. All three of them are wanted for questioning, according to police.
Anyone with information on the men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.