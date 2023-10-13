NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot and killed in North Nashville Thursday night. Now, police are trying to track down the person who pulled the trigger.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the shooting took place in the 700 block of 25th Avenue North, between Fisk University and Centennial Park, shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12.

According to officials, a man wearing a ski mask walked up to an older man and fatally shot him. Any potential motives behind the incident are unclear at this time.

As authorities continue to investigate, anybody with information about the deadly shooting or the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. You can remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward.

No additional details have been released about this case.