NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for the man who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting last week.

Gregory Wilson, 31, is wanted for the death of Julius Sanford. The 28-year-old was shot and killed in a rental vehicle in the 1400 block of County Hospital Road at 11:50 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Police say Sanford was shot in the chest following an altercation with Wilson inside the vehicle.

Sanford was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died later that evening.

Police say Wilson got out of the vehicle and fled the scene of the shooting on foot.

He now has an active arrest warrant, charging him with criminal homicide.

If you see Wilson or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.