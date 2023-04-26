NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives from the Midtown Hills Precinct are trying to identify two people who allegedly stole jewelry from a West End Avenue business earlier this month.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the two suspects walked into A.J. Martin Estate Jewelry on April 6, and asked an employee about buying several items.

However, while the employee was showing jewelry to one individual, the other reportedly grabbed a pair of diamond earrings from the display case before both of them left the store.

If you recognize either suspect, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.