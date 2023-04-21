NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged bank robber.

Police say the man entered the Truist Bank on Nolensville Pike at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The man, armed with a pistol, robbed the bank and fled in a white Nissan hatchback sedan.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Metro police and the FBI are investigating the case.

If you have any information about this robbery or can identify the suspect, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.