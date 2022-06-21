NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who robbed a Mapco and tried to rob another one early Sunday morning.

Police say just before 3 a.m. Sunday, the man went into the store located in the 3900 block of Lebanon Pike. Once inside, he showed the clerk a pistol in his waistband while demanding money from the register. The clerk did not comply and the suspect left the store emptyhanded.

At around 3:15 a.m. a suspect matching the man’s description from the attempted robbery went into a Mapco located in the 100 block of McGavock Pike and demanded money in the same fashion. The clerk complied and the suspect left the store with cash from the register, according to police.

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a gray sweatsuit with red Air Jordan shoes and a red face covering.

Mapco robbery suspect (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes him should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.