NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who reportedly tried to rob a Regions Bank on Murfreesboro Pike Friday morning.

According to police, the man walked into the Regions bank, located in the 2200 block of Murfreesboro Pike, and passed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller told the man the drawer was locked and the man then left the bank without incident.

The man was wearing an orange shirt, a bucket hat and a mask.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police and the FBI are investigating.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.