NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who robbed a bank Friday morning on West End Avenue.

Police say the man robbed the ServisFirst Bank branch in the 1600 block of West End Avenue. He reportedly passed a robbery demand note to a teller and fled the scene after receiving cash.

The man is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and he was wearing a toboggan hat, sunglasses, an orange vest and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about him should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.