NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are trying to track down a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a bank in Belle Meade Thursday morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the man robbed U.S. Bank’s Belle Meade branch on Harding Pike at knifepoint shortly after 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19.

According to officials, the man was last seen walking east on Woodlawn Drive.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

If you see the man photographed above, you are asked to call 911.

No additional details have been released about the bank robbery.