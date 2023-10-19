NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are trying to track down a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a bank in Belle Meade Thursday morning.
The Metro Nashville Police Department said the man robbed U.S. Bank’s Belle Meade branch on Harding Pike at knifepoint shortly after 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19.
According to officials, the man was last seen walking east on Woodlawn Drive.
(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
If you see the man photographed above, you are asked to call 911.
No additional details have been released about the bank robbery.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.