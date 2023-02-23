NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are asking for the community’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with a violent robbery at a Madison loan agency earlier this month.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man held a knife to a female employee’s neck at Madison Title Loans on Feb. 7.

After that, the man ditched the dark clothes he was wearing during the robbery in a nearby alley and changed into a white shirt, officials said.

If you recognize this man, or if you have any other information about the robbery, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. You may remain anonymous.