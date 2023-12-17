NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives are trying to identify a man who reportedly stole thousands of dollars from an East Nashville arcade bar Sunday morning after holding an employee at gunpoint and tying him up.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the robber approached the employee of the bar — located in the 900 block of Woodland Street — and asked for money as the employee was taking out the trash around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17.

Suspect in East Nashville bar robbery (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The man allegedly pulled out a handgun and ordered the employee to take him to the business’ safe, where he stole the cash inside.

After that, authorities said the suspect tied the employee to the chair with an extension cord, taped his hands to the armrests, cut several wires from the surveillance system, threw it on the ground, and ran away from the scene. The employee eventually freed himself and called for help.

Officials described the robber as a 25- to 35-year-old man wearing all black, except for a red brim on his hat, and a neck gaiter. In addition, the employee told investigators the man spoke with a New York or New Jersey accent.

If you have any information about the armed robbery or the identity of the man in the photograph above, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.