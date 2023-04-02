NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are trying to track down a man after responding to an active shooter call at the Target out by the RiverGate Mall in Madison.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said officers were dispatched the report of an active shooter at the Gallatin Pike North store, but they have since cleared the building.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, police announced they have cleared the building and no threat remains.

(Source: MNPD) (Source: MNPD)

According to officials, the investigation shows a man fired a pistol into the back wall of the store before he left the scene, fleeing in a maroon car.

If you recognize the man or the vehicle in these photos, you are asked to call 615-742-7463.

No additional information has been released about the incident.