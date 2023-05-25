NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who reportedly threatened another man at gunpoint in the parking lot of Sherwin Williams.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday, May 9.

According to police, the victim was in his vehicle in the parking lot of Sherwin Williams, located in the 2400 block of 8th Avenue South, when the suspect pulled in, driving a newer model silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The victim told police he was joking around with a friend when the suspect, for unknown reasons, confronted them and said, “You think this is funny? You want to die?” and brandished a pistol before driving off in the pickup truck, according to investigators.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said the suspect is described as a man who appears to be 30-35 years old. He is about 5’8″ and weighs about 140 pounds, with black hair, a fade haircut, and a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.