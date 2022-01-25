NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for a fatal shooting that occurred in East Nashville Monday afternoon.

Metro police said 28-year-old Shaquille Cotton was shot and killed Monday afternoon in the 600 block of S. 7th Street in the Cayce neighborhood.

Detectives said Cotton was standing next to a silver vehicle speaking to those inside when a gunman approached him from behind and opened fire.

Cotton was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but died shortly after arrival.

Metro Homicide Unit detectives believe the gunman is a black man who appears to have long dreadlocks.

Police said the gunman was wearing a gray jacket, black jeans and was carrying a black backpack at the time of the fatal shooting.

Anyone that recognizes the gunman is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.