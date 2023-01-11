NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching those involved in an October carjacking.

Police said a woman told them she was driving her red Volkswagen Jetta on Oct. 22 when she was sideswiped by another vehicle at the intersection of Hillsboro Pike and Woodmont Boulevard near Green Hills.

A man then got out and demanded her to get out of her car at gunpoint. He also reportedly took her phone and other belongings inside the car at the time.

The man in the attached surveillance photos was seen driving the stolen Jetta at a convenience store the next day, according to investigators.

Hillsboro Pike carjacking suspect (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said the Jetta was recovered in December in a hotel parking lot on Dickerson Pike.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the carjacking is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.