NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify a man who broke into a vehicle and burglarized a home while wearing a blue dinosaur onesie.

Police say the man broke into the vehicle overnight Sunday on Bowling Avenue and then burglarized a home on Richland Avenue. He was wearing what appears to be a blue and yellow dinosaur onesie.

A woman was walking her dog Sunday morning when she noticed the garage door and other doors at the Richland Avenue home were open. The woman then called police as the residents of the home were out of town. Officers were later made aware of the vehicle break-in on Bowling Avenue.

The suspect is described as a young man who is about six feet tall. Anyone who recognizes him from the surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.