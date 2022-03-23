NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a van that was reportedly involved in a robbery on Rep. John Lewis Way N. near Commerce Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the man inside of a black 2021 Chrysler Voyager with Massachusetts license plate 2THR29 lured another man into the van and stole his wallet at knifepoint.

The victim told police multiple people were in the van at the time he was robbed. The Voyager then fled on Lafayette Street.

Anyone who may know where the van is or the identities of those inside are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.