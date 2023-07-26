NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are trying to track down a teenage boy wanted in connection with a shooting that left a man dead outside Overlook Apartments in Nashville’s Bordeaux neighborhood on the Fourth of July.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 27-year-old Christopher L. Harris was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle, located in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Pike, on July 4.

According to witnesses, a group of males approached Harris before seven of them allegedly opened fire on him while he was standing next to his vehicle.

Kentrell Baugh (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Since the shooting, authorities said they have arrested and charged 16-year-old Jaden Wright, 17-year-old Erion Nesbitt, and 23-year-old Deandre Jordan in connection with Harris’ death.

On Wednesday, July 26, officials announced a Juvenile Court arrest order had been issued for15-year-old Kentrell Baugh, charging him with criminal homicide following the shooting.

According to police, Baugh is the fourth of seven suspected shooters to be charged in this case.

However, investigators said they are still trying to identify the other people involved in the shooting, including the man wearing the red shirt in the pictures below:

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

If you have any information about Baugh’s whereabouts, or if you recognize the shooting suspect in the red shirt, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.