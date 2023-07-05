NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than six months after two teens were reportedly shot and killed in a baseball field, three brothers believed to be responsible for the deaths have been indicted by a grand jury.

Chadwick Wells, 24; Keondre Wells, 21; and Deshawn Wells, 20, have all been indicted on two counts of premeditated murder and two counts of felony first-degree murder, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police were called to the baseball field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive around 8 p.m. on Jan. 16, where they reportedly found 19-year-old Michael Adams dead from a gunshot wound.

Chadwick Wells, 24, Keondre Wells, 21, and Deshawn Wells, 20 (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers said it appeared that Adams was running away from someone when he was shot and collapsed in the yard. Police found a second victim, 14-year-old Cordarion Hall, on the baseball field with shell casings near him a short time later.

Hall was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where police said he died a few days later. Authorities have not released a motive for the alleged murders.

Detectives are trying to find all three brothers, who were listed on the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list this week. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.