NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville homicide detectives are asking for help in locating Tyrone Walker, 29, who is named in a grand jury indictment charging first-degree murder for the August 2021 shooting death of Cecil Holmes Jr.

The 39-year-old was discovered fatally wounded lying in the Edgehill Homes parking lot on 11th Avenue South. The investigation into Holmes’s death led to the identification of Walker as the suspect.

Tyrone Walker – Suspect in August 2021 Homicide Investigation (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

If you have seen Walker or know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.