NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police’s Traffic Division is asking for help from the public in identifying a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Nashville late last year.

Chancey Leann Birnbaum, 39, of Nashville, was killed on Dec. 28, 2021 just before 7 a.m. in a crash on East Thompson Lane near Murfreesboro Pike.

Chancey Leann Birnbaum (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators believe a witness may have seen an altercation between Birnbaum and a man prior to her being struck by an unknown vehicle, according to a release.

Metro police provided a photograph of Birnbaum for witnesses who may have seen her that morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.